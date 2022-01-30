Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $80.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

ADS stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 580,557 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 302,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $20,207,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

