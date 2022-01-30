Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $80.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.
ADS stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 580,557 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 302,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $20,207,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
