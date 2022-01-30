Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Argus cut Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.27.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $146.78 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $355.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.18 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

