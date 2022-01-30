Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-11.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.60. 1,312,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.10. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

