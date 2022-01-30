Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 12,570 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after acquiring an additional 219,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.