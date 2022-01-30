Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

VYM stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20.

