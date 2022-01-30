Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.95 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,602,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 192,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,127,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 369,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,933,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $298.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.04 and its 200-day moving average is $285.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

