Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,418,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,867,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 83,844 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $84.95 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.90 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.