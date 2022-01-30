Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 21,579 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,562 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

