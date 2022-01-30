Robert W. Baird Reiterates “$144.00” Price Target for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

