Robert W. Baird Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $425.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LMT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $410.68.

NYSE:LMT opened at $393.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

