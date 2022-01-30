Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.99

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 8848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market cap of $581.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $315,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

