Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Rite Aid worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.90. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

