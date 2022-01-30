Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES opened at $0.42 on Friday. Rise Gold has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.
Rise Gold Company Profile
