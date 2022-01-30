Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES opened at $0.42 on Friday. Rise Gold has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

