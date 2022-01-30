RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.35. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $155.10 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

