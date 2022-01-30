Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Position Raised by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,181,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 12.30% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $80,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 359,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after acquiring an additional 190,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6,046.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 148,982 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $6.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $346.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

