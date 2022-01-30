Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on RXEEY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €19.50 ($22.16) to €22.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($28.41) to €27.00 ($30.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY remained flat at $$21.22 during trading hours on Friday. 249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210. Rexel has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

