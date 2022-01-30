Reviewing Broadway Financial (BYFC) and Its Peers

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Broadway Financial to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadway Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial Competitors 401 1698 1429 89 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 10.58%. Given Broadway Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadway Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -12.84% -3.40% -0.42% Broadway Financial Competitors 19.28% 8.25% 0.94%

Volatility and Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $18.67 million -$640,000.00 -13.43 Broadway Financial Competitors $833.51 million $84.21 million -9.90

Broadway Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadway Financial peers beat Broadway Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

