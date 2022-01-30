ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $216.12 on Friday. ResMed has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.08 and a 200 day moving average of $263.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $634,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

