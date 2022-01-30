Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.29

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 3400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,706,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,155,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after buying an additional 581,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after purchasing an additional 432,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 415,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.