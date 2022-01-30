Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Safe Bulkers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 2,211,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $6,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $6,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,446 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

