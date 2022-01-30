Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ABB Ltd’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ABB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

ABB stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. ABB has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ABB by 93.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,175,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.