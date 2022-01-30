Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down to $19.79

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $18.93. Replimune Group shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $872.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 26.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $26,322.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,215. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

