Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 42.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 4.1% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 150,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

RNST opened at $36.03 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.