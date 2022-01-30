Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,395.50 ($32.32).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.28) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.03) to GBX 2,670 ($36.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.38) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

REL stock opened at GBX 2,233 ($30.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £43.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,322.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,224.89. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,451 ($33.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

