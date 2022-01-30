Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ REG traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $71.19. 914,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

