Redd Market Capitalization Achieves $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,978.02 or 0.99962333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00073434 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00032848 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.66 or 0.00486054 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.