Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

RRBI stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. 3,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $65.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

