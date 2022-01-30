Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the December 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RCRUY traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $9.40. 800,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,774. Recruit has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor. The Media & Solutions segment provides marketing and human resource services.

