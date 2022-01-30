Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realogy were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realogy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $15.72 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

