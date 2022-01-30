Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

RTX stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,877,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,314. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

