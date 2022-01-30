Raymond James Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,974.21.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,410.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,619.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,760.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

