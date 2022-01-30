Raymond James Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $126.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.76.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.24. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.