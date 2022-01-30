Raymond James Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APR.UN. lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.68.

APR.UN stock opened at C$14.43 on Thursday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$10.56 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The company has a market cap of C$563.72 million and a PE ratio of 5.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

