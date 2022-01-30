Raymond James & Associates Takes $246,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TriNet Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $42,471.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,212. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

