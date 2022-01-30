Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 8,253 The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,253 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 142,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $33.36.
In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
About Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
