Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 8,253 The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,253 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 142,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.