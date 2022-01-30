Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Open Text were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916,107 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Open Text by 418.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,071,000 after buying an additional 525,075 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Open Text by 22.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,793,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,002,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Open Text by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,812,000 after buying an additional 336,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Open Text by 9.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,264,000 after buying an additional 327,215 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

OTEX opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

