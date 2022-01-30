Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after buying an additional 126,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 128,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $16.56 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

