Raydium (RAY) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00010276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $319.34 million and approximately $31.18 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.82 or 0.06780504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,168.69 or 1.00124017 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,521,774 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

