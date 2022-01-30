RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Given New €738.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €747.00 ($848.86) to €738.00 ($838.64) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RTLLF. Oddo Bhf raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $853.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $934.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $980.60. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $786.50 and a 52-week high of $1,155.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

