RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Given New €738.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €747.00 ($848.86) to €738.00 ($838.64) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RTLLF. Oddo Bhf raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $853.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $934.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $980.60. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $786.50 and a 52-week high of $1,155.00.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

