Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

RMBS opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 106.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

