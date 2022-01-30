Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $871,662.00

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $61.85 million and approximately $871,662.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00008048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.92 or 0.06736086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,927.20 or 0.99683519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 20,199,789 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

