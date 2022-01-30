RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 161.6% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

RDCM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 11,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,183. The stock has a market cap of $151.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.09. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 75.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 150.5% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 457,175 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

