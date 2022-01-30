Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Down 66.3% in January

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

QUISF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,024. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

