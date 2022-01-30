Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $31,619.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $31,619.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,881.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.40 or 0.06872548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00291437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.22 or 0.00781978 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00066786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00401338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00240393 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,847,221 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.