QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.4% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

