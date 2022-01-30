Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.27.

OR stock opened at C$13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,537.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.43. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

