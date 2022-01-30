Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

