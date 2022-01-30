Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Increased by Analyst

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

NUE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. Nucor has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Nucor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 21.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

