Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.68.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$153.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$158.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$149.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The stock has a market cap of C$107.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

