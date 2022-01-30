Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

